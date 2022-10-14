A share of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) closed at $8.58 per share on Thursday, up from $8.38 day before. While Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. has overperformed by 2.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EBR rose by 19.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.80 to $5.16, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 8.17% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR)

It’s important to note that EBR shareholders are currently getting $0.15 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and EBR is registering an average volume of 1.69M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.36%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.17%, with a loss of -2.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.70, showing growth from the present price of $8.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EBR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. Shares?

A giant in the Utilities – Regulated Electric market, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) is based in the Brazil. When comparing Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. shares with other companies under Utilities, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.46, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 69.20%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.76% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EBR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EBR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Advisors’s position in EBR has increased by 40.61% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,191,259 shares of the stock, with a value of $65.78 million, following the purchase of 2,365,775 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in EBR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 29.66%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,560,369 additional shares for a total stake of worth $54.77 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,821,019.

EBR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.76% at present.