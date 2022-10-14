As of Thursday, Omnicell Inc.’s (NASDAQ:OMCL) stock closed at $76.16, up from $75.24 the previous day. While Omnicell Inc. has overperformed by 1.22%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OMCL fell by -52.31%, with highs and lows ranging from $187.29 to $75.13, whereas the simple moving average fell by -36.96% in the last 200 days.

On September 16, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) recommending Overweight. A report published by BofA Securities on September 09, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for OMCL. SVB Leerink also rated OMCL shares as ‘Mkt Perform’, setting a target price of $124 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 15, 2022. Wells Fargo Initiated an Overweight rating on December 06, 2021, and assigned a price target of $203. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for OMCL, as published in its report on June 09, 2021. BTIG Research’s report from May 24, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $165 for OMCL shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Omnicell Inc. (OMCL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Omnicell Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and OMCL is recording 386.71K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.01%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.49%, with a loss of -11.20% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $144.40, showing growth from the present price of $76.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OMCL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Omnicell Inc. Shares?

The Health Information Services market is dominated by Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) based in the USA. When comparing Omnicell Inc. shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 60.83, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -54.80%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OMCL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OMCL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in OMCL has increased by 2.98% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,632,698 shares of the stock, with a value of $577.24 million, following the purchase of 191,872 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in OMCL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.04%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 48,352 additional shares for a total stake of worth $407.6 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,683,488.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP subtracted a -54,500 position in OMCL. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC sold an additional 11510.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.68%, now holding 1.68 million shares worth $146.2 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its OMCL holdings by 4.69% and now holds 1.51 million OMCL shares valued at $131.46 million with the added 67678.0 shares during the period.