As of Thursday, KeyCorp’s (NYSE:KEY) stock closed at $16.71, up from $15.59 the previous day. While KeyCorp has overperformed by 7.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KEY fell by -26.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.17 to $15.47, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.67% in the last 200 days.

On September 28, 2022, Wedbush started tracking KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) recommending Neutral. A report published by Wedbush on June 30, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for KEY. Piper Sandler also Downgraded KEY shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $20.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 02, 2022. Wells Fargo April 11, 2022d the rating to Overweight on April 11, 2022, and set its price target from $23 to $27. Jefferies April 11, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for KEY, as published in its report on April 11, 2022. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of KeyCorp (KEY)

Investors in KeyCorp will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.78 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of KeyCorp’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 15.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and KEY is recording 10.18M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.22%, with a gain of 0.54% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.42, showing growth from the present price of $16.71, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KEY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze KeyCorp Shares?

The Banks – Regional market is dominated by KeyCorp (KEY) based in the USA. When comparing KeyCorp shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.33, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -25.10%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KEY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KEY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in KEY has decreased by -2.89% in the first quarter. The company now owns 104,338,801 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.67 billion, following the sale of -3,109,476 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another decreased to its shares in KEY during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.01%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -9,830 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.33 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 83,176,133.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 768,126 position in KEY. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -3.11 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -5.98%, now holding 48.8 million shares worth $781.81 million. At the end of the first quarter, Boston Partners Global Investors, increased its KEY holdings by 0.20% and now holds 30.73 million KEY shares valued at $492.32 million with the added 62195.0 shares during the period. KEY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 86.00% at present.