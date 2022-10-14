As of Thursday, Summit Materials Inc.’s (NYSE:SUM) stock closed at $25.25, up from $24.22 the previous day. While Summit Materials Inc. has overperformed by 4.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SUM fell by -21.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $41.46 to $21.99, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.10% in the last 200 days.

On June 22, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE: SUM) to Outperform. A report published by Wolfe Research on October 28, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for SUM. RBC Capital Mkts also Downgraded SUM shares as ‘Sector Perform’, setting a target price of $37 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 18, 2021. Goldman June 01, 2021d the rating to Neutral on June 01, 2021, and set its price target from $28 to $35. Stephens January 06, 2021d its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for SUM, as published in its report on January 06, 2021. UBS’s report from December 09, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $16 for SUM shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Summit Materials Inc. (SUM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Summit Materials Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 15.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SUM is recording 666.42K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.12%, with a gain of 0.80% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $37.75, showing growth from the present price of $25.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SUM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Summit Materials Inc. Shares?

The Building Materials market is dominated by Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) based in the USA. When comparing Summit Materials Inc. shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.97, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 235.30%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SUM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SUM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in SUM has increased by 0.49% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,127,164 shares of the stock, with a value of $266.61 million, following the purchase of 54,137 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in SUM during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.30%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -306,373 additional shares for a total stake of worth $215.16 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,979,857.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 295,742 position in SUM. Principal Global Investors LLC purchased an additional 0.46 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.96%, now holding 7.04 million shares worth $168.56 million. At the end of the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co increased its SUM holdings by 0.03% and now holds 6.91 million SUM shares valued at $165.46 million with the added 1942.0 shares during the period.