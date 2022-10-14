Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) marked $31.69 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $29.86. While Bank of America Corporation has overperformed by 6.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BAC fell by -26.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $50.11 to $29.48, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.56% in the last 200 days.

On July 11, 2022, Societe Generale Upgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) to Buy. A report published by Morgan Stanley on March 28, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for BAC. Robert W. Baird also Upgraded BAC shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $42 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 08, 2022. UBS initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for BAC, as published in its report on December 10, 2021. Robert W. Baird’s report from November 01, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $42 for BAC shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Peer Perform’.

Analysis of Bank of America Corporation (BAC)

BAC currently pays a dividend of $0.88 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 31.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Bank of America Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 39.47M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for BAC stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.78%, with a gain of 0.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $41.15, showing growth from the present price of $31.69, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BAC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bank of America Corporation Shares?

The USA based company Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is one of the biggest names in Banks – Diversified. When comparing Bank of America Corporation shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.87, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -29.20%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.14%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 70.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BAC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BAC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in BAC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.31%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 7,350,969 additional shares for a total stake of worth $17.2 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 569,692,476.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -9,247,981 position in BAC. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -25.06 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -7.70%, now holding 300.22 million shares worth $9.07 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased its BAC holdings by 3.06% and now holds 179.81 million BAC shares valued at $5.43 billion with the added 5.35 million shares during the period. BAC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 70.70% at present.