The share price of Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) rose to $12.11 per share on Thursday from $11.90. While Knowles Corporation has overperformed by 1.76%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KN fell by -34.79%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.81 to $11.84, whereas the simple moving average fell by -35.23% in the last 200 days.

On August 03, 2022, ROTH Capital Downgraded Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) to Neutral. A report published by Colliers Securities on February 10, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for KN. Craig Hallum Reiterated the rating as Buy on January 12, 2021, but set its price target from $20 to $23. Craig Hallum resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for KN, as published in its report on September 04, 2020. Lake Street’s report from July 30, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $17 for KN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Craig Hallum also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Knowles Corporation (KN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Knowles Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -7.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and KN is recording an average volume of 969.69K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.14%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.95%, with a loss of -6.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.80, showing growth from the present price of $12.11, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Knowles Corporation Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in KN has increased by 0.22% in the first quarter. The company now owns 14,495,830 shares of the stock, with a value of $176.41 million, following the purchase of 31,694 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in KN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.27%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 27,557 additional shares for a total stake of worth $123.09 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,114,521.

During the first quarter, Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC added a 167,342 position in KN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 0.3 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.59%, now holding 6.81 million shares worth $82.85 million. At the end of the first quarter, Ariel Investments LLC increased its KN holdings by 25.55% and now holds 3.5 million KN shares valued at $42.53 million with the added 0.71 million shares during the period.