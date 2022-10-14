Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) marked $22.90 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $22.37. While Cousins Properties Incorporated has overperformed by 2.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CUZ fell by -41.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $42.41 to $22.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -32.08% in the last 200 days.

On October 03, 2022, Evercore ISI started tracking Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) recommending Outperform. A report published by Wolfe Research on July 01, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Peer Perform’ rating for CUZ. Mizuho also rated CUZ shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $41 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 22, 2022. Barclays Initiated an Overweight rating on September 01, 2021, and assigned a price target of $48. Robert W. Baird April 14, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for CUZ, as published in its report on April 14, 2021. Truist’s report from January 22, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $37 for CUZ shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ)

CUZ currently pays a dividend of $1.28 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Cousins Properties Incorporated’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 1.03M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CUZ stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.33%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.13%, with a loss of -0.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.75, showing growth from the present price of $22.90, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CUZ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cousins Properties Incorporated Shares?

The USA based company Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) is one of the biggest names in REIT – Office. When comparing Cousins Properties Incorporated shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.05, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 20.60%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CUZ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CUZ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CUZ has decreased by -0.22% in the first quarter. The company now owns 21,299,156 shares of the stock, with a value of $497.34 million, following the sale of -46,097 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in CUZ during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.56%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 79,878 additional shares for a total stake of worth $333.5 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 14,282,827.

At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its CUZ holdings by -1.45% and now holds 8.1 million CUZ shares valued at $189.09 million with the lessened -0.12 million shares during the period.