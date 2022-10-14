ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) closed Thursday at $4.64 per share, down from $5.02 a day earlier. While ACCO Brands Corporation has underperformed by -7.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACCO fell by -47.75%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.50 to $4.89, whereas the simple moving average fell by -35.79% in the last 200 days.

On November 12, 2020, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) to Overweight. A report published by Barrington Research on February 14, 2019, Reiterated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for ACCO. BWS Financial also rated ACCO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 25, 2017. Barrington Research Reiterated the rating as Outperform on April 29, 2016, but set its price target from $9 to $11. Barclays initiated its ‘Equal Weight’ rating for ACCO, as published in its report on January 18, 2013.

Analysis of ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO)

The current dividend for ACCO investors is set at $0.30 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of ACCO Brands Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 13.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ACCO is recording an average volume of 604.13K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.08%, with a loss of -10.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.75, showing growth from the present price of $4.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACCO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ACCO Brands Corporation Shares?

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Business Equipment & Supplies market. When comparing ACCO Brands Corporation shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.10, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -19.10%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ACCO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ACCO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ACCO has increased by 4.27% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,658,326 shares of the stock, with a value of $42.43 million, following the purchase of 354,577 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in ACCO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.53%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -116,320 additional shares for a total stake of worth $36.79 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,509,131.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 188,663 position in ACCO. Wellington Management Co. LLP purchased an additional 5584.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.10%, now holding 5.48 million shares worth $26.86 million. At the end of the first quarter, Allspring Global Investments LLC decreased its ACCO holdings by -1.08% and now holds 4.61 million ACCO shares valued at $22.6 million with the lessened 50541.0 shares during the period. ACCO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 88.00% at present.