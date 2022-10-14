As of Thursday, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s (NYSE:WST) stock closed at $249.41, up from $239.12 the previous day. While West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has overperformed by 4.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WST fell by -38.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $475.00 to $236.89, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.45% in the last 200 days.

On November 10, 2020, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE: WST) recommending Overweight. A report published by Stephens on October 14, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for WST. BofA Securities also Upgraded WST shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $280 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 21, 2020. BofA/Merrill April 24, 2020d the rating to Neutral on April 24, 2020, and set its price target from $145 to $200. BofA/Merrill December 12, 2019d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for WST, as published in its report on December 12, 2019. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST)

Investors in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.72 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 29.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and WST is recording 399.32K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.40%, with a loss of -2.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $383.17, showing growth from the present price of $249.41, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. Shares?

The Medical Instruments & Supplies market is dominated by West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) based in the USA. When comparing West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 27.76, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 1.30%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WST shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WST appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in WST has increased by 1.32% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,527,649 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.1 billion, following the purchase of 110,885 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in WST during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.09%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -133,485 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.54 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,247,573.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -193,521 position in WST. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional 70198.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.07%, now holding 3.32 million shares worth $817.9 million. At the end of the first quarter, Franklin Advisers, Inc. decreased its WST holdings by -0.68% and now holds 2.74 million WST shares valued at $673.46 million with the lessened 18688.0 shares during the period. WST shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.40% at present.