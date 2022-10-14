Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) marked $13.89 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $13.03. While Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has overperformed by 6.60%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HBAN fell by -11.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.79 to $11.67, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.41% in the last 200 days.

On September 28, 2022, Wedbush started tracking Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) recommending Neutral. A report published by Argus on July 28, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for HBAN. Piper Sandler also Downgraded HBAN shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $13.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 08, 2022. JP Morgan July 01, 2022d the rating to Neutral on July 01, 2022, and set its price target from $17.50 to $14.50. Wedbush June 30, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for HBAN, as published in its report on June 30, 2022. Keefe Bruyette’s report from June 03, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $15 for HBAN shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)

HBAN currently pays a dividend of $0.62 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 42.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 15.12M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for HBAN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.14%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.58%, with a gain of 2.13% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.79, showing growth from the present price of $13.89, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HBAN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Shares?

The USA based company Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is one of the biggest names in Banks – Regional. When comparing Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.36, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 777.40%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HBAN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HBAN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in HBAN has increased by 1.88% in the first quarter. The company now owns 159,944,890 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.11 billion, following the purchase of 2,952,121 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in HBAN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.95%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 899,233 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.26 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 95,338,817.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -4,891,803 position in HBAN. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. purchased an additional 5.59 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 8.78%, now holding 69.26 million shares worth $912.89 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co decreased its HBAN holdings by -8.48% and now holds 41.54 million HBAN shares valued at $547.46 million with the lessened -3.85 million shares during the period. HBAN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.40% at present.