The share price of MasTec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) rose to $70.16 per share on Thursday from $65.53. While MasTec Inc. has overperformed by 7.07%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MTZ fell by -17.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $104.21 to $62.36, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.85% in the last 200 days.

On February 28, 2022, Cowen Reiterated MasTec Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) to Outperform. A report published by B. Riley Securities on February 28, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for MTZ. Goldman also rated MTZ shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $120 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 17, 2021. Cowen Reiterated the rating as Outperform on August 10, 2021, but set its price target from $120 to $115. Cowen initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for MTZ, as published in its report on July 19, 2021. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of MasTec Inc. (MTZ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of MasTec Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and MTZ is recording an average volume of 684.00K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.31%, with a gain of 3.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $102.21, showing growth from the present price of $70.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MTZ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze MasTec Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Engineering & Construction sector, MasTec Inc. (MTZ) is based in the USA. When comparing MasTec Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 30.72, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -79.00%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 78.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MTZ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MTZ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in MTZ has decreased by -4.72% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,188,013 shares of the stock, with a value of $329.44 million, following the sale of -257,093 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in MTZ during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.44%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -67,426 additional shares for a total stake of worth $293.86 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,627,741.

During the first quarter, Nordea Investment Management AB added a 89,184 position in MTZ. Allspring Global Investments LLC purchased an additional 72138.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.40%, now holding 3.08 million shares worth $195.43 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its MTZ holdings by -4.08% and now holds 2.55 million MTZ shares valued at $162.18 million with the lessened -0.11 million shares during the period. MTZ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 78.70% at present.