In the current trading session, TOP Financial Group Limited’s (TOP) stock is trading at the price of $19.96, a fall of -3.53% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -60.84% less than its 52-week high of $50.97 and 185.14% better than its 52-week low of $7.00. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -10.05% below the high and +95.98% above the low.

Furthermore, one should take into account the price to sales ratio of a company for the last year, which is 63.42.

How does TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 85.59% of shares. A total of 6 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.14% of its stock and 0.95% of its float.

Jun 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC holding total of 19596.0 shares that make 0.06% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.42 million.

The securities firm Jane Street Group, LLC holds 16354.0 shares of TOP, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.05%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.35 million.

An overview of TOP Financial Group Limited’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) traded 292,289 shares per day, with a moving average of $15.36 and price change of +9.75. With the moving average of $12.89 and a price change of +10.56, about 551,846 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days.