The share price of Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE:HIW) rose to $25.77 per share on Thursday from $25.34. While Highwoods Properties Inc. has overperformed by 1.70%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HIW fell by -43.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $47.66 to $24.51, whereas the simple moving average fell by -32.54% in the last 200 days.

On October 10, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE: HIW) to Neutral. A report published by Jefferies on June 30, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for HIW. Credit Suisse also rated HIW shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $34 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 23, 2022. Mizuho Initiated an Neutral rating on April 22, 2022, and assigned a price target of $46. Robert W. Baird January 12, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for HIW, as published in its report on January 12, 2022. Jefferies’s report from January 10, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $54 for HIW shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Janney also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of HIW’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $2.00 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Highwoods Properties Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and HIW is recording an average volume of 990.14K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.39%, with a gain of 0.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $36.70, showing growth from the present price of $25.77, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HIW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Highwoods Properties Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the REIT – Office sector, Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) is based in the USA. When comparing Highwoods Properties Inc. shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.37, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -15.70%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HIW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HIW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in HIW has increased by 1.88% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,896,269 shares of the stock, with a value of $428.56 million, following the purchase of 293,871 additional shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Capital Management made another increased to its shares in HIW during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.88%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 137,493 additional shares for a total stake of worth $424.99 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,763,758.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 42,493 position in HIW. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 55672.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.88%, now holding 6.4 million shares worth $172.53 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co decreased its HIW holdings by -0.05% and now holds 3.82 million HIW shares valued at $102.94 million with the lessened 1728.0 shares during the period.