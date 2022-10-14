American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) closed Thursday at $141.55 per share, up from $136.74 a day earlier. While American Express Company has overperformed by 3.52%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AXP fell by -16.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $199.55 to $134.12, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.96% in the last 200 days.

On October 13, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) to Sell. A report published by Morgan Stanley on July 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for AXP. Robert W. Baird also Upgraded AXP shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $175 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 17, 2022. Wolfe Research May 12, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Peer Perform’ for AXP, as published in its report on May 12, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from April 11, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $200 for AXP shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Daiwa Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of American Express Company (AXP)

The current dividend for AXP investors is set at $2.08 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 31.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of American Express Company’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 32.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and AXP is recording an average volume of 2.99M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.09%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.74%, with a loss of -0.58% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $175.30, showing growth from the present price of $141.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AXP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze American Express Company Shares?

American Express Company (AXP) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Credit Services market. When comparing American Express Company shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 14.52, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -8.40%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.13%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AXP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AXP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in AXP during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.31%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 137,379 additional shares for a total stake of worth $6.0 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 44,446,809.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -2,423,161 position in AXP. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -0.24 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.88%, now holding 26.85 million shares worth $3.62 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its AXP holdings by -16.95% and now holds 23.88 million AXP shares valued at $3.22 billion with the lessened -4.88 million shares during the period. AXP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 86.50% at present.