The share price of Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) fell to $55.96 per share on Thursday from $56.62. While Guidewire Software Inc. has underperformed by -1.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GWRE fell by -52.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $128.98 to $56.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -32.47% in the last 200 days.

On July 27, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) recommending Outperform. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on April 19, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for GWRE. JMP Securities also Upgraded GWRE shares as ‘Mkt Outperform’, setting a target price of $110 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 18, 2022. BofA Securities October 04, 2021d the rating to Underperform on October 04, 2021, and set its price target from $132 to $125. Stifel initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for GWRE, as published in its report on July 16, 2021. JP Morgan’s report from July 13, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $145 for GWRE shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Guidewire Software Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -12.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and GWRE is recording an average volume of 632.83K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.25%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.95%, with a loss of -14.17% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $84.00, showing growth from the present price of $55.96, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GWRE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Guidewire Software Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GWRE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GWRE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in GWRE has increased by 1.36% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,604,634 shares of the stock, with a value of $468.29 million, following the purchase of 102,248 additional shares during the last quarter. BAMCO, Inc. made another increased to its shares in GWRE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.98%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 347,883 additional shares for a total stake of worth $379.51 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,162,843.

During the first quarter, Principal Global Investors LLC subtracted a -71,870 position in GWRE. Stockbridge Partners LLC purchased an additional 0.18 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.78%, now holding 4.92 million shares worth $302.74 million. At the end of the first quarter, Skye Global Management LP increased its GWRE holdings by 3.21% and now holds 3.73 million GWRE shares valued at $229.57 million with the added 0.12 million shares during the period.