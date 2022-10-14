Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) closed Thursday at $16.30 per share, up from $16.08 a day earlier. While Element Solutions Inc has overperformed by 1.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ESI fell by -26.21%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.92 to $15.74, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.71% in the last 200 days.

On October 13, 2022, Goldman started tracking Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) recommending Neutral. A report published by Credit Suisse on October 06, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Underperform’ rating for ESI. Barclays also Upgraded ESI shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 11, 2022. CL King Initiated an Buy rating on January 24, 2022, and assigned a price target of $28. Mizuho initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ESI, as published in its report on October 13, 2021. Loop Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Element Solutions Inc (ESI)

The current dividend for ESI investors is set at $0.32 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Element Solutions Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ESI is recording an average volume of 1.14M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.91%, with a loss of -4.79% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.22, showing growth from the present price of $16.30, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ESI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Element Solutions Inc Shares?

Element Solutions Inc (ESI) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Specialty Chemicals market. When comparing Element Solutions Inc shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 25.12, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -19.70%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ESI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ESI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in ESI has increased by 3.51% in the first quarter. The company now owns 21,844,504 shares of the stock, with a value of $355.41 million, following the purchase of 740,230 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ESI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.05%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,231,037 additional shares for a total stake of worth $351.15 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 21,582,765.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP subtracted a -887,257 position in ESI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold an additional 94754.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.66%, now holding 14.26 million shares worth $232.07 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased its ESI holdings by 5.87% and now holds 11.68 million ESI shares valued at $190.06 million with the added 0.65 million shares during the period. ESI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.40% at present.