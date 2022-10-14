The share price of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) rose to $40.93 per share on Thursday from $39.02. While Synovus Financial Corp. has overperformed by 4.89%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SNV fell by -9.51%, with highs and lows ranging from $54.40 to $34.15, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.50% in the last 200 days.

On December 15, 2021, JP Morgan Upgraded Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) to Overweight. A report published by Seaport Global Securities on March 24, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SNV. Jefferies also Upgraded SNV shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 07, 2021. RBC Capital Mkts December 11, 2020d the rating to Outperform on December 11, 2020, and set its price target from $28 to $40. Janney November 10, 2020d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for SNV, as published in its report on November 10, 2020. Stephens’s report from October 22, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $31 for SNV shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Stephens also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of SNV’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.36 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Synovus Financial Corp.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 15.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SNV is recording an average volume of 904.71K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.46%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.11%, with a loss of -0.10% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $49.27, showing growth from the present price of $40.93, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SNV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Synovus Financial Corp. Shares?

A leading company in the Banks – Regional sector, Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) is based in the USA. When comparing Synovus Financial Corp. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.55, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -2.30%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SNV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SNV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in SNV has increased by 1.28% in the first quarter. The company now owns 14,626,115 shares of the stock, with a value of $548.63 million, following the purchase of 184,483 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in SNV during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.89%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 104,130 additional shares for a total stake of worth $442.7 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,802,078.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP added a 353,184 position in SNV. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.39 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -6.22%, now holding 5.84 million shares worth $219.05 million. At the end of the first quarter, Synovus Trust Co. NA increased its SNV holdings by 8.80% and now holds 5.7 million SNV shares valued at $213.68 million with the added 0.46 million shares during the period. SNV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.30% at present.