As of Thursday, Celsius Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CELH) stock closed at $90.55, up from $90.34 the previous day. While Celsius Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 0.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CELH fell by -5.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $118.19 to $38.31, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 29.83% in the last 200 days.

On October 11, 2022, Wedbush started tracking Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) recommending Neutral. A report published by Maxim Group on May 11, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for CELH. Stifel also rated CELH shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $95 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 16, 2021. Credit Suisse November 12, 2021d the rating to Neutral on November 12, 2021, and set its price target from $82 to $103. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CELH, as published in its report on September 16, 2021. ROTH Capital’s report from August 23, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $85 for CELH shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 136.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Celsius Holdings Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CELH is recording 1.67M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.13%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.98%, with a gain of 1.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $116.00, showing growth from the present price of $90.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CELH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Celsius Holdings Inc. Shares?

The Beverages – Non-Alcoholic market is dominated by Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) based in the USA. When comparing Celsius Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 471.61, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 127.90%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 57.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CELH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CELH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in CELH has increased by 0.44% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,059,225 shares of the stock, with a value of $549.45 million, following the purchase of 26,657 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in CELH during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.91%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 327,805 additional shares for a total stake of worth $459.88 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,071,436.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 363,715 position in CELH. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.23 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 14.89%, now holding 1.78 million shares worth $161.38 million. CELH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 57.20% at present.