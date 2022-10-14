A share of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) closed at $20.46 per share on Thursday, down from $20.93 day before. While DLocal Limited has underperformed by -2.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DLO fell by -63.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $62.10 to $15.19, whereas the simple moving average fell by -25.33% in the last 200 days.

On September 26, 2022, SMBC Nikko Downgraded DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) to Underperform. A report published by New Street on May 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for DLO. Piper Sandler also rated DLO shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $34 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 14, 2022. UBS February 10, 2022d the rating to Buy on February 10, 2022, and set its price target from $69 to $44. HSBC Securities January 31, 2022d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for DLO, as published in its report on January 31, 2022. Goldman’s report from January 27, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $55 for DLO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. SMBC Nikko also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of DLocal Limited (DLO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 117.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

DLocal Limited’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 28.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and DLO is registering an average volume of 1.18M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.67%, with a loss of -13.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.56, showing growth from the present price of $20.46, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DLO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DLocal Limited Shares?

A giant in the Software – Infrastructure market, DLocal Limited (DLO) is based in the Uruguay. When comparing DLocal Limited shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 64.54, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 45.30%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DLO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DLO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in DLO has decreased by -8.75% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,800,542 shares of the stock, with a value of $221.63 million, following the sale of -1,035,700 additional shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC made another increased to its shares in DLO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.25%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 170,352 additional shares for a total stake of worth $159.17 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,756,991.

At the end of the first quarter, Eventide Asset Management LLC decreased its DLO holdings by -9.36% and now holds 3.42 million DLO shares valued at $70.08 million with the lessened -0.35 million shares during the period. DLO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.30% at present.