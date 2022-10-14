As of Thursday, American International Group Inc.’s (NYSE:AIG) stock closed at $50.94, up from $48.96 the previous day. While American International Group Inc. has overperformed by 4.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AIG fell by -9.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $65.73 to $47.05, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.97% in the last 200 days.

On October 12, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) to Buy. BofA Securities also rated AIG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $58 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 10, 2022. Goldman initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for AIG, as published in its report on November 23, 2021. Jefferies’s report from November 19, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $64 for AIG shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of American International Group Inc. (AIG)

Investors in American International Group Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.28 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 35.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of American International Group Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 22.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AIG is recording 4.50M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.74%, with a gain of 0.35% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $67.10, showing growth from the present price of $50.94, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AIG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze American International Group Inc. Shares?

The Insurance – Diversified market is dominated by American International Group Inc. (AIG) based in the USA. When comparing American International Group Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.34, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 2966.70%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.28%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AIG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AIG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AIG has decreased by -1.96% in the first quarter. The company now owns 75,629,825 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.59 billion, following the sale of -1,509,477 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in AIG during the first quarter, downing its stake by -40.41%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -28,904,149 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.02 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 42,626,347.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -1,348,091 position in AIG. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -3.73 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -9.67%, now holding 34.88 million shares worth $1.66 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co increased its AIG holdings by 0.64% and now holds 31.53 million AIG shares valued at $1.5 billion with the added 0.2 million shares during the period. AIG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.80% at present.