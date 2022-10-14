In Thursday’s session, HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) marked $265.64 per share, down from $265.71 in the previous session. While HubSpot Inc. has underperformed by -0.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HUBS fell by -66.21%, with highs and lows ranging from $866.00 to $254.05, whereas the simple moving average fell by -31.81% in the last 200 days.

On July 27, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking HubSpot Inc. (NYSE: HUBS) recommending Outperform. A report published by Scotiabank on June 09, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Sector Outperform’ rating for HUBS. UBS also rated HUBS shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $410 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 26, 2022. Cowen February 11, 2022d the rating to Outperform on February 11, 2022, and set its price target from $600 to $750. Goldman initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for HUBS, as published in its report on December 13, 2021. Wells Fargo’s report from November 04, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $860 for HUBS shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Strong Buy’.

Analysis of HubSpot Inc. (HUBS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 35.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

HubSpot Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -12.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and HUBS has an average volume of 707.83K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.95%, with a loss of -9.86% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $411.85, showing growth from the present price of $265.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HUBS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze HubSpot Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HUBS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HUBS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in HUBS has increased by 1.97% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,269,200 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.42 billion, following the purchase of 102,016 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in HUBS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.92%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 77,581 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.11 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,114,953.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -34,239 position in HUBS. Artisan Partners LP sold an additional -0.37 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -16.60%, now holding 1.85 million shares worth $499.8 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co decreased its HUBS holdings by -17.23% and now holds 1.77 million HUBS shares valued at $479.33 million with the lessened -0.37 million shares during the period. HUBS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.80% at present.