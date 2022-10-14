Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) marked $2.83 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $2.79. While Ambev S.A. has overperformed by 1.43%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ABEV rose by 5.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.32 to $2.42, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.04% in the last 200 days.

On July 13, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) to Overweight. A report published by BofA Securities on November 03, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ABEV. Barclays also Upgraded ABEV shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $3.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 06, 2021. Goldman Initiated an Sell rating on August 13, 2021, and assigned a price target of $2.60. Barclays June 17, 2021d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for ABEV, as published in its report on June 17, 2021. Itau BBA’s report from May 20, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $3.60 for ABEV shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Ambev S.A. (ABEV)

ABEV currently pays a dividend of $0.20 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Ambev S.A.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 16.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 30.88M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ABEV stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.08%, with a loss of -7.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.33, showing growth from the present price of $2.83, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ABEV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ambev S.A. Shares?

The Brazil based company Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is one of the biggest names in Beverages – Brewers. When comparing Ambev S.A. shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 17.26, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 3.00%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 17.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ABEV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ABEV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. First Eagle Investment Management’s position in ABEV has increased by 1.74% in the first quarter. The company now owns 279,088,999 shares of the stock, with a value of $789.82 million, following the purchase of 4,775,191 additional shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP made another decreased to its shares in ABEV during the first quarter, downing its stake by -20.51%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -33,967,297 additional shares for a total stake of worth $372.66 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 131,683,036.

During the first quarter, Sprucegrove Investment Management subtracted a -9,690,940 position in ABEV. Fidelity Management & Research Co purchased an additional 13.58 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 15.03%, now holding 103.94 million shares worth $294.16 million. At the end of the first quarter, Westwood Global Investments LLC decreased its ABEV holdings by -1.78% and now holds 100.77 million ABEV shares valued at $285.17 million with the lessened -1.83 million shares during the period. ABEV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 17.80% at present.