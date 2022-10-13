In the current trading session, Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s (OTMO) stock is trading at the price of $0.23, a fall of -9.23% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -96.06% less than its 52-week high of $5.96 and -6.00% better than its 52-week low of $0.25. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -44.05% below the high and +0.64% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, OTMO’s SMA-200 is $1.3925.

Furthermore, one should take into account the price to sales ratio of a company for the last year, which is 9.12. OTMO’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.04, resulting in an 190.42 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 3 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.00 in simple terms.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 29.67% of shares. A total of 39 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 56.10% of its stock and 79.77% of its float.

Mar 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Deer Management Co. LLC holding total of 19.47 million shares that make 14.73% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 38.36 million.

The securities firm Senvest Management LLC holds 3.64 million shares of OTMO, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 2.75%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 7.17 million.

An overview of Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) traded 263,862 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.3007 and price change of -0.16. With the moving average of $0.4343 and a price change of -0.47, about 620,217 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, OTMO’s 100-day average volume is 575,478 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.7464 and a price change of -1.10.