Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG)’s stock is trading at $83.52 at the moment marking a rise of 1.66% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -7.39% less than their 52-week high of $90.18, and 119.79% over their 52-week low of $38.00. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -8.70% below the high and +3.78% above the low.

As an additional measure, we should look at the company’s price-to-sales ratio for the past year, which is 1.40 at the moment. CEG’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 2.44, resulting in an 34.06 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 13 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.77 in simple terms.

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG): Earnings History

If we examine Constellation Energy Corporation’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/29/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.34, beating the consensus of $0.54. In other words, it topped the consensus by -$0.88, resulting in a -163.00% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/29/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.34 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.54. That was a difference of -$0.88 and a surprise of -163.00%.

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.24% of shares. A total of 1,003 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 83.16% of its stock and 83.36% of its float.

Jun 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holding total of 39.14 million shares that make 11.97% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 3.27 billion.

The securities firm FMR, LLC holds 24.3 million shares of CEG, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 7.43%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 2.03 billion.

An overview of Constellation Energy Corporation’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) traded 2,340,643 shares per day, with a moving average of $85.21 and price change of -4.47. With the moving average of $82.74 and a price change of +15.16, about 2,266,293 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, CEG’s 100-day average volume is 2,493,317 shares, alongside a moving average of $71.13 and a price change of +25.68.