Currently, Revlon Inc.’s (REV) stock is trading at $5.33, marking a gain of 35.04% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -69.78% below its 52-week high of $17.65 and 393.91% above its 52-week low of $1.08. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -23.97% below the high and +33.59% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, REV’s SMA-200 is $7.12.

It is also worth considering a company’s price to sales ratio for the last twelve months, which is 0.11.

How does Revlon Inc. (REV) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 0 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a No Ratings. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 0.00 in simple terms.

Revlon Inc. (REV): Earnings History

If we examine Revlon Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 3/30/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$1.14, slashing the consensus of -$1.65. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.51, resulting in a 30.90% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 3/30/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$1.14 in contrast with the Outlook of -$1.65. That was a difference of $0.51 and a surprise of 30.90%.

Revlon Inc. (NYSE: REV) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Revlon Inc. (REV). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 86.19% of shares. A total of 70 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 6.65% of its stock and 48.14% of its float.

Jun 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Mittleman Investment Management, LLC holding total of 1.0 million shares that make 1.84% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 5.27 million.

The securities firm Morgan Stanley holds 0.42 million shares of REV, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.78%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 2.23 million.

An overview of Revlon Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Revlon Inc. (REV) traded 812,348 shares per day, with a moving average of $5.32 and price change of -1.19. With the moving average of $6.47 and a price change of -2.74, about 2,637,489 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, REV’s 100-day average volume is 12,594,258 shares, alongside a moving average of $5.78 and a price change of +1.07.