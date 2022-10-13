In the current trading session, A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.’s (AZ) stock is trading at the price of $2.02, a gain of 10.99% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -81.88% less than its 52-week high of $11.15 and 44.29% better than its 52-week low of $1.40. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -30.75% below the high and +64.63% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, AZ’s SMA-200 is $4.6219.

Furthermore, one should take into account the price to sales ratio of a company for the last year, which is 12.35.

How does A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (AZ) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (AZ). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 34.13% of shares. A total of 8 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.24% of its stock and 0.37% of its float.

Mar 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Philadelphia Trust Company holding total of 47443.0 shares that make 0.17% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.3 million.

The securities firm Phoenix Holdings Ltd. holds 46000.0 shares of AZ, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.17%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.29 million.

An overview of A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (AZ) traded 88,540 shares per day, with a moving average of $2.1044 and price change of -0.81. With the moving average of $2.8968 and a price change of -0.92, about 53,812 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, AZ’s 100-day average volume is 50,619 shares, alongside a moving average of $3.0213 and a price change of -1.79.