The share price of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) fell to $6.79 per share on Wednesday from $7.02. While Steelcase Inc. has underperformed by -3.28%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SCS fell by -45.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.93 to $6.52, whereas the simple moving average fell by -39.85% in the last 200 days.

On October 04, 2022, Sidoti Upgraded Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) to Buy. A report published by Sidoti on September 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for SCS. Berenberg also rated SCS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 11, 2021. Sidoti September 15, 2020d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for SCS, as published in its report on September 15, 2020. The Benchmark Company also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Steelcase Inc. (SCS)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of SCS’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.40 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Steelcase Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SCS is recording an average volume of 807.93K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.15%, with a loss of -5.96% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.00, showing growth from the present price of $6.79, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SCS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Steelcase Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Business Equipment & Supplies sector, Steelcase Inc. (SCS) is based in the USA. When comparing Steelcase Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 51.05, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -20.10%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SCS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SCS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s position in SCS has increased by 17.24% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,307,779 shares of the stock, with a value of $60.69 million, following the purchase of 1,368,986 additional shares during the last quarter. EARNEST Partners LLC made another decreased to its shares in SCS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.52%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -193,370 additional shares for a total stake of worth $48.71 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,470,325.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 683,997 position in SCS. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 70092.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.17%, now holding 6.05 million shares worth $39.46 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fifth Third Bank, NA increased its SCS holdings by 227.77% and now holds 5.44 million SCS shares valued at $35.45 million with the added 3.78 million shares during the period. SCS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.50% at present.