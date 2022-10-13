Currently, Remark Holdings Inc.’s (MARK) stock is trading at $0.27, marking a fall of -3.04% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -95.98% below its 52-week high of $6.70 and 3.67% above its 52-week low of $0.26. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -27.12% below the high and +5.27% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, MARK’s SMA-200 is $0.5809.

It is also worth considering a company’s price to sales ratio for the last twelve months, which is 2.00.

How does Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 0 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a No Ratings. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 0.00 in simple terms.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK): Earnings History

If we examine Remark Holdings Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/29/2021, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.02, slashing the consensus of -$0.03. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.01, resulting in a 33.30% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/29/2021, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.02 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.03. That was a difference of $0.01 and a surprise of 33.30%.

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 11.34% of shares. A total of 42 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 9.14% of its stock and 10.31% of its float.

Jun 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holding total of 3.06 million shares that make 2.88% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.85 million.

The securities firm Cutter & Co. Brokerage, Inc. holds 2.36 million shares of MARK, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 2.21%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.65 million.

An overview of Remark Holdings Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) traded 861,246 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.2951 and price change of -0.08. With the moving average of $0.3695 and a price change of -0.19, about 1,130,077 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, MARK’s 100-day average volume is 1,380,237 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.4061 and a price change of -0.24.