Currently, Bausch + Lomb Corporation’s (BLCO) stock is trading at $15.22, marking a fall of -0.49% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -24.68% below its 52-week high of $20.20 and 24.71% above its 52-week low of $12.20. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -15.68% below the high and +2.35% above the low.

It is also worth considering a company’s price to sales ratio for the last twelve months, which is 1.47. BLCO’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.78, resulting in an 12.68 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 13 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.31 in simple terms.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE: BLCO) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.26% of shares. A total of 12 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.79% of its stock and 0.80% of its float.

Jun 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Foundry Partners, LLC holding total of 0.28 million shares that make 0.08% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 4.25 million.

The securities firm River Road Asset Management, LLC holds 0.14 million shares of BLCO, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.04%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 2.15 million.

An overview of Bausch + Lomb Corporation’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) traded 647,777 shares per day, with a moving average of $16.14 and price change of -2.54. With the moving average of $16.04 and a price change of +0.40, about 843,689 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, BLCO’s 100-day average volume is 1,050,086 shares, alongside a moving average of $15.83 and a price change of -1.96.