A share of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) closed at $1.84 per share on Wednesday, up from $1.50 day before. While ESSA Pharma Inc. has overperformed by 22.67%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EPIX fell by -77.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.88 to $1.40, whereas the simple moving average fell by -67.75% in the last 200 days.

On March 04, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) recommending Overweight. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on January 11, 2021, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for EPIX. Jefferies also rated EPIX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 02, 2020. Oppenheimer Initiated an Outperform rating on October 25, 2019, and assigned a price target of $8.

Analysis of ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -20.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 43.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and EPIX is registering an average volume of 257.26K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.12%, with a gain of 5.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.84, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EPIX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ESSA Pharma Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EPIX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EPIX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BVF Partners LP’s position in EPIX has increased by 136.54% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,748,629 shares of the stock, with a value of $15.92 million, following the purchase of 5,050,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management AG made another increased to its shares in EPIX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 17.36%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 869,869 additional shares for a total stake of worth $10.7 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,879,583.

During the first quarter, Soleus Capital Management LP subtracted a -55,000 position in EPIX. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC purchased an additional 2.12 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 136.77%, now holding 3.67 million shares worth $6.68 million. At the end of the first quarter, Eventide Asset Management LLC decreased its EPIX holdings by -19.30% and now holds 3.37 million EPIX shares valued at $6.13 million with the lessened -0.8 million shares during the period.