Janus International Group Inc. (NYSE:JBI) marked $8.36 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $9.04. While Janus International Group Inc. has underperformed by -7.52%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JBI fell by -29.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.63 to $7.95, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.67% in the last 200 days.

On September 06, 2022, CJS Securities started tracking Janus International Group Inc. (NYSE: JBI) recommending Market Outperform. A report published by The Benchmark Company on January 26, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for JBI. Stifel also rated JBI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 09, 2021. UBS Initiated an Neutral rating on December 07, 2021, and assigned a price target of $14. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for JBI, as published in its report on September 30, 2021. KeyBanc Capital Markets’s report from August 20, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $18 for JBI shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating.

Analysis of Janus International Group Inc. (JBI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 42.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Janus International Group Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 26.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 452.84K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for JBI stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.88%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.09%, with a loss of -10.49% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.58, showing growth from the present price of $8.36, which can serve as yet another indication of whether JBI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Janus International Group Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in JBI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in JBI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wasatch Advisors, Inc.’s position in JBI has increased by 0.56% in the first quarter. The company now owns 14,958,367 shares of the stock, with a value of $133.43 million, following the purchase of 83,777 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in JBI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.61%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 366,005 additional shares for a total stake of worth $52.67 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,905,033.

During the first quarter, Senvest Management LLC added a 677,516 position in JBI. Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased an additional 0.47 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 11.34%, now holding 4.57 million shares worth $40.72 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its JBI holdings by 365.92% and now holds 4.15 million JBI shares valued at $37.05 million with the added 3.26 million shares during the period. JBI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.80% at present.