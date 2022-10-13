Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) closed Wednesday at $31.29 per share, up from $30.92 a day earlier. While Synchrony Financial has overperformed by 1.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SYF fell by -37.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $52.49 to $27.22, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.81% in the last 200 days.

On July 13, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) to Equal Weight. A report published by Wolfe Research on May 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for SYF. Piper Sandler also Upgraded SYF shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $49 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 06, 2022. Morgan Stanley March 28, 2022d the rating to Equal-Weight on March 28, 2022, and set its price target from $56 to $40. Wolfe Research March 17, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Peer Perform’ for SYF, as published in its report on March 17, 2022. Stephens’s report from January 31, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $54 for SYF shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. Seaport Research Partners also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Synchrony Financial (SYF)

The current dividend for SYF investors is set at $0.92 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Synchrony Financial’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 28.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SYF is recording an average volume of 5.06M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.46%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.55%, with a loss of -1.45% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $39.56, showing growth from the present price of $31.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SYF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Synchrony Financial Shares?

Synchrony Financial (SYF) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Credit Services market. When comparing Synchrony Financial shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.57, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -24.40%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SYF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SYF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in SYF has decreased by -0.38% in the first quarter. The company now owns 60,685,954 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.71 billion, following the sale of -230,671 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.36 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 48,263,980.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -916,388 position in SYF. Fidelity Management & Research Co sold an additional -3.38 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -12.38%, now holding 23.89 million shares worth $673.53 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its SYF holdings by -9.99% and now holds 22.65 million SYF shares valued at $638.59 million with the lessened -2.51 million shares during the period. SYF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 98.30% at present.