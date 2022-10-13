In Wednesday’s session, Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) marked $8.43 per share, up from $8.26 in the previous session. While Golden Ocean Group Limited has overperformed by 2.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GOGL fell by -15.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.46 to $7.24, whereas the simple moving average fell by -25.02% in the last 200 days.

On September 26, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) to Hold. A report published by Jefferies on July 21, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for GOGL. H.C. Wainwright also rated GOGL shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 13, 2021. Morgan Stanley February 12, 2018d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for GOGL, as published in its report on February 12, 2018. Seaport Global Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL)

With GOGL’s current dividend of $2.40 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Golden Ocean Group Limited’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 36.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and GOGL has an average volume of 3.15M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.58%, with a loss of -1.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.90, showing growth from the present price of $8.43, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GOGL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Golden Ocean Group Limited Shares?

Marine Shipping giant Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) is based in the Bermuda and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Golden Ocean Group Limited shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.46, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 55.70%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 33.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GOGL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GOGL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Folketrygdfondet’s position in GOGL has decreased by -6.60% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,599,324 shares of the stock, with a value of $56.77 million, following the sale of -537,416 additional shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP made another decreased to its shares in GOGL during the first quarter, downing its stake by -13.94%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,093,618 additional shares for a total stake of worth $50.43 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,750,335.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 5,438,644 position in GOGL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased an additional 3.4 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 183.90%, now holding 5.25 million shares worth $39.22 million. At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its GOGL holdings by -27.53% and now holds 2.65 million GOGL shares valued at $19.81 million with the lessened -1.01 million shares during the period. GOGL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 33.50% at present.