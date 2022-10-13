As of Wednesday, Duck Creek Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DCT) stock closed at $10.79, down from $10.95 the previous day. While Duck Creek Technologies Inc. has underperformed by -1.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DCT fell by -75.90%, with highs and lows ranging from $46.75 to $10.55, whereas the simple moving average fell by -40.85% in the last 200 days.

On July 19, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT) to Sector Perform. A report published by JMP Securities on July 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for DCT. BofA Securities also Downgraded DCT shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 01, 2022. Wolfe Research April 04, 2022d the rating to Peer Perform on April 04, 2022, and set its price target from $32 to $19. Needham resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for DCT, as published in its report on January 07, 2022. Barclays’s report from November 22, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $41 for DCT shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Duck Creek Technologies Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and DCT is recording 645.76K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.85%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.74%, with a loss of -10.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.00, showing growth from the present price of $10.79, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DCT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Duck Creek Technologies Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 78.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DCT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DCT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment’s position in DCT has increased by 24.11% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,741,451 shares of the stock, with a value of $198.39 million, following the purchase of 3,252,753 additional shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LL made another increased to its shares in DCT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 40.54%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,142,215 additional shares for a total stake of worth $88.0 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,426,423.

During the first quarter, Brown Capital Management LLC added a 1,407,334 position in DCT. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.38 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.73%, now holding 6.98 million shares worth $82.71 million. At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. increased its DCT holdings by 0.68% and now holds 5.49 million DCT shares valued at $65.06 million with the added 36949.0 shares during the period. DCT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 78.10% at present.