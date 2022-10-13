In Wednesday’s session, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) marked $19.73 per share, up from $19.60 in the previous session. While Bloomin’ Brands Inc. has overperformed by 0.66%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BLMN fell by -17.24%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.51 to $15.89, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.97% in the last 200 days.

On April 12, 2022, Citigroup started tracking Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) recommending Neutral. A report published by Raymond James on February 22, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Strong Buy’ rating for BLMN. Jefferies also reiterated BLMN shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $36 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 22, 2022. Deutsche Bank Reiterated the rating as Buy on February 22, 2022, but set its price target from $34 to $30. BMO Capital Markets resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for BLMN, as published in its report on February 22, 2022. Goldman’s report from November 03, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $24 for BLMN shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN)

With BLMN’s current dividend of $0.56 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 32.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and BLMN has an average volume of 1.54M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.07%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.81%, with a loss of -0.80% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $27.25, showing growth from the present price of $19.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BLMN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bloomin’ Brands Inc. Shares?

Restaurants giant Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Bloomin’ Brands Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 31.07, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -195.20%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BLMN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BLMN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in BLMN has increased by 0.12% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,175,680 shares of the stock, with a value of $241.51 million, following the purchase of 16,086 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in BLMN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.21%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -19,482 additional shares for a total stake of worth $171.39 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,350,023.

During the first quarter, ClearBridge Investments LLC added a 323,248 position in BLMN. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 31166.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.02%, now holding 3.09 million shares worth $56.67 million. At the end of the first quarter, Tremblant Capital LP decreased its BLMN holdings by -22.93% and now holds 2.62 million BLMN shares valued at $48.0 million with the lessened -0.78 million shares during the period.