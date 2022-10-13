A share of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) closed at $116.55 per share on Wednesday, up from $115.09 day before. While Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. has overperformed by 1.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TTWO fell by -31.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $195.82 to $101.85, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.17% in the last 200 days.

On October 06, 2022, Goldman Upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) to Buy. A report published by Deutsche Bank on August 17, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for TTWO. DZ Bank also Downgraded TTWO shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $135 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 10, 2022. BofA Securities August 09, 2022d the rating to Neutral on August 09, 2022, and set its price target from $141 to $130. Goldman initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for TTWO, as published in its report on June 10, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from June 09, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $175 for TTWO shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Bernstein also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 35.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and TTWO is registering an average volume of 1.94M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.54%, with a loss of -0.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $162.30, showing growth from the present price of $116.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TTWO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia market, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) is based in the USA. When comparing Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 76.88, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -158.60%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TTWO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TTWO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in TTWO has increased by 6.81% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,923,833 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.84 billion, following the purchase of 1,079,576 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in TTWO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.42%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 306,086 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.01 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,248,936.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 596,578 position in TTWO. Capital Research & Management Co purchased an additional 0.41 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 12.40%, now holding 3.75 million shares worth $408.94 million. At the end of the first quarter, Columbia Management Investment Ad increased its TTWO holdings by 6.83% and now holds 3.73 million TTWO shares valued at $406.12 million with the added 0.24 million shares during the period. TTWO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 90.90% at present.