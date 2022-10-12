Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) marked $148.73 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $157.18. While Zscaler Inc. has underperformed by -5.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZS fell by -44.44%, with highs and lows ranging from $376.11 to $125.12, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.98% in the last 200 days.

On October 07, 2022, SMBC Nikko started tracking Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) recommending Outperform. A report published by Evercore ISI on October 06, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for ZS. MoffettNathanson also rated ZS shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $268 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 22, 2022. MKM Partners Initiated an Buy rating on September 16, 2022, and assigned a price target of $225. Jefferies initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for ZS, as published in its report on September 15, 2022. Guggenheim’s report from August 12, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $233 for ZS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Zscaler Inc. (ZS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 61.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Zscaler Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -71.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.30M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ZS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.80%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.25%, with a loss of -15.49% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $222.65, showing growth from the present price of $148.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zscaler Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 47.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ZS has increased by 2.14% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,602,713 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.25 billion, following the purchase of 159,126 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another increased to its shares in ZS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.55%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 243,099 additional shares for a total stake of worth $759.46 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,620,429.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -236,597 position in ZS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased an additional 0.48 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 21.09%, now holding 2.74 million shares worth $450.98 million. At the end of the first quarter, Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC decreased its ZS holdings by -1.00% and now holds 2.53 million ZS shares valued at $416.28 million with the lessened 25531.0 shares during the period. ZS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 47.50% at present.