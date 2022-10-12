AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) marked $41.15 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $30.42. While AMTD Digital Inc. has overperformed by 35.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Analysis of AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 46.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

An average volume of 445.59K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for HKD stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 65.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 39.31%, with a loss of -14.72% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze AMTD Digital Inc. Shares?

The Hong Kong based company AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) is one of the biggest names in Software – Application. When comparing AMTD Digital Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 35.78, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -0.40%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 23.44% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

