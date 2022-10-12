The share price of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) fell to $57.63 per share on Tuesday from $57.81. While Advanced Micro Devices Inc. has underperformed by -0.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMD fell by -44.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $164.46 to $56.30, whereas the simple moving average fell by -42.17% in the last 200 days.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

On October 07, 2022, Wells Fargo Reiterated Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) to Overweight. A report published by Truist on October 07, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for AMD. The Benchmark Company also reiterated AMD shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $95 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 07, 2022. Stifel Reiterated the rating as Buy on October 07, 2022, but set its price target from $122 to $100. Robert W. Baird resumed its ‘Neutral’ rating for AMD, as published in its report on October 07, 2022. Raymond James’s report from October 07, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $100 for AMD shares, giving the stock a ‘Strong Buy’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 70.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and AMD is recording an average volume of 81.51M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.97%, with a loss of -15.13% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $107.87, showing growth from the present price of $57.63, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Semiconductors sector, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is based in the USA. When comparing Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 24.23, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -52.50%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 68.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AMD has increased by 0.08% in the first quarter. The company now owns 127,003,816 shares of the stock, with a value of $8.05 billion, following the purchase of 102,064 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in AMD during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.34%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -260,658 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.84 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 76,357,172.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -459,311 position in AMD. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. purchased an additional 0.32 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.59%, now holding 53.56 million shares worth $3.39 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased its AMD holdings by 5.76% and now holds 45.46 million AMD shares valued at $2.88 billion with the added 2.47 million shares during the period. AMD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 68.50% at present.