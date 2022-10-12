In Tuesday’s session, Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) marked $24.17 per share, up from $23.16 in the previous session. While Varonis Systems Inc. has overperformed by 4.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VRNS fell by -57.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $67.76 to $23.13, whereas the simple moving average fell by -32.17% in the last 200 days.

On July 25, 2022, Wolfe Research Downgraded Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) to Peer Perform. A report published by Morgan Stanley on June 27, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for VRNS. Wells Fargo also Upgraded VRNS shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $60 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 29, 2022. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on April 18, 2022, and assigned a price target of $65. Citigroup initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for VRNS, as published in its report on January 25, 2022. Wells Fargo’s report from October 05, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $66 for VRNS shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Varonis Systems Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -23.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and VRNS has an average volume of 1.10M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.95%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.95%, with a loss of -14.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $41.12, showing growth from the present price of $24.17, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VRNS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Varonis Systems Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VRNS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VRNS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in VRNS has increased by 5.84% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,298,861 shares of the stock, with a value of $273.13 million, following the purchase of 568,613 additional shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Co. LLP made another decreased to its shares in VRNS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -24.46%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -2,967,738 additional shares for a total stake of worth $243.12 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,167,252.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -287,975 position in VRNS. William Blair Investment Manageme purchased an additional 0.72 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 15.76%, now holding 5.25 million shares worth $139.35 million. At the end of the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP increased its VRNS holdings by 0.73% and now holds 4.83 million VRNS shares valued at $128.06 million with the added 35196.0 shares during the period. VRNS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 98.50% at present.