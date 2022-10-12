DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) closed Tuesday at $7.38 per share, down from $7.44 a day earlier. While DHT Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -0.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DHT rose by 11.31%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.31 to $4.55, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 17.06% in the last 200 days.

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) recommending Buy. Stifel also Upgraded DHT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 11, 2021. H.C. Wainwright August 11, 2021d the rating to Buy on August 11, 2021, and set its price target from $7.50 to $8. Evercore ISI May 25, 2021d its ‘In-line’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for DHT, as published in its report on May 25, 2021. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT)

The current dividend for DHT investors is set at $0.16 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 51.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of DHT Holdings Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and DHT is recording an average volume of 2.57M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.64%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.09%, with a loss of -0.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.44, showing growth from the present price of $7.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DHT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DHT Holdings Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 62.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DHT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DHT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in DHT has decreased by -9.54% in the first quarter. The company now owns 22,270,670 shares of the stock, with a value of $168.37 million, following the sale of -2,349,324 additional shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP made another decreased to its shares in DHT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.65%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -78,195 additional shares for a total stake of worth $89.96 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,899,948.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -66,306 position in DHT. AzValor Asset Management SGIIC SA purchased an additional 0.72 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 17.15%, now holding 4.9 million shares worth $37.07 million. At the end of the first quarter, Cooper Creek Partners Management increased its DHT holdings by 55.26% and now holds 4.09 million DHT shares valued at $30.94 million with the added 1.46 million shares during the period. DHT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 62.10% at present.