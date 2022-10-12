The share price of TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI) fell to $3.80 per share on Tuesday from $3.94. While TETRA Technologies Inc. has underperformed by -3.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TTI rose by 6.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.82 to $2.32, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.56% in the last 200 days.

On June 24, 2022, Johnson Rice Upgraded TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) to Buy. A report published by Stifel on February 03, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for TTI. Evercore ISI also Upgraded TTI shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $3 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 02, 2021. Wells Fargo March 13, 2020d the rating to Equal Weight on March 13, 2020, and set its price target from $2.25 to $1. B. Riley FBR March 11, 2020d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for TTI, as published in its report on March 11, 2020. Stifel’s report from March 10, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $1 for TTI shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 37.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of TETRA Technologies Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and TTI is recording an average volume of 1.07M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.04%, with a loss of -5.47% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.00, showing growth from the present price of $3.80, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TTI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TETRA Technologies Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector, TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) is based in the USA. When comparing TETRA Technologies Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 43.18, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 126.10%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 60.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TTI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TTI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in TTI has decreased by -0.43% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,313,043 shares of the stock, with a value of $26.25 million, following the sale of -31,528 additional shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, made another decreased to its shares in TTI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -7.27%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -556,115 additional shares for a total stake of worth $25.46 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,090,729.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 660,674 position in TTI. Millennium Management LLC purchased an additional 2.3 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 283.25%, now holding 3.11 million shares worth $11.18 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its TTI holdings by -9.05% and now holds 2.93 million TTI shares valued at $10.51 million with the lessened -0.29 million shares during the period. TTI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 60.90% at present.