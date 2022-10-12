A share of TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) closed at $5.10 per share on Tuesday, up from $4.59 day before. While TuanChe Limited has overperformed by 10.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TC rose by 145.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.49 to $1.42, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 110.96% in the last 200 days.

On May 21, 2019, Maxim Group started tracking TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) recommending Buy. A report published by Maxim Group on February 05, 2019, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for TC.

Analysis of TuanChe Limited (TC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

TuanChe Limited’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -64.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and TC is registering an average volume of 71.54K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 17.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 18.18%, with a gain of 25.93% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze TuanChe Limited Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 34.92%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 12.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s position in TC has decreased by -7.25% in the first quarter. The company now owns 44,798 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.16 million, following the sale of -3,500 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 12,422 additional shares for a total stake of worth $44471.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,422.

TC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 12.60% at present.