As of Tuesday, SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SPNE) stock closed at $5.64, up from $5.57 the previous day. While SeaSpine Holdings Corporation has overperformed by 1.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SPNE fell by -62.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.65 to $5.49, whereas the simple moving average fell by -37.84% in the last 200 days.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

On April 22, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE) recommending Overweight. Loop Capital also rated SPNE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $100 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 28, 2021. Wells Fargo April 08, 2021d the rating to Overweight on April 08, 2021, and set its price target from $19 to $24. Stifel initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SPNE, as published in its report on October 20, 2020. Cantor Fitzgerald’s report from June 16, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $18 for SPNE shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -21.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SPNE is recording 145.70K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.24%, with a loss of -7.99% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.28, showing growth from the present price of $5.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SPNE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SeaSpine Holdings Corporation Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SPNE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SPNE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. First Light Asset Management LLC’s position in SPNE has increased by 0.35% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,030,309 shares of the stock, with a value of $39.93 million, following the purchase of 24,521 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in SPNE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.81%.

At the end of the first quarter, Driehaus Capital Management LLC decreased its SPNE holdings by -34.57% and now holds 0.93 million SPNE shares valued at $5.28 million with the lessened -0.49 million shares during the period. SPNE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 75.00% at present.