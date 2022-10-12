A share of Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) closed at $22.99 per share on Tuesday, down from $24.65 day before. While Pinterest Inc. has underperformed by -6.73%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PINS fell by -54.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $66.00 to $16.14, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.48% in the last 200 days.

On October 06, 2022, Goldman Upgraded Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) to Buy. A report published by Wolfe Research on September 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for PINS. Susquehanna also Upgraded PINS shares as ‘Positive’, setting a target price of $35 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 02, 2022. Piper Sandler June 02, 2022d the rating to Neutral on June 02, 2022, and set its price target from $35 to $23. Citigroup initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for PINS, as published in its report on April 20, 2022. Rosenblatt’s report from April 19, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $21 for PINS shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Pinterest Inc. (PINS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Pinterest Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PINS is registering an average volume of 15.30M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.81%, with a loss of -7.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $26.13, showing growth from the present price of $22.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PINS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pinterest Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Internet Content & Information market, Pinterest Inc. (PINS) is based in the USA. When comparing Pinterest Inc. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 61.80, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -164.90%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PINS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PINS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PINS has increased by 2.35% in the first quarter. The company now owns 50,105,929 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.17 billion, following the purchase of 1,150,340 additional shares during the last quarter. Flossbach von Storch AG made another increased to its shares in PINS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.62%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,449,849 additional shares for a total stake of worth $764.86 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 32,826,820.

During the first quarter, Harris Associates LP added a 11,193,358 position in PINS. Barclays Bank Plc purchased an additional 19.7 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 973.72%, now holding 21.73 million shares worth $506.25 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its PINS holdings by -3.60% and now holds 20.05 million PINS shares valued at $467.26 million with the lessened -0.75 million shares during the period. PINS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.90% at present.