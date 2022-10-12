The share price of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) fell to $8.08 per share on Tuesday from $8.24. While PureCycle Technologies Inc. has underperformed by -1.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PCT fell by -44.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.99 to $4.94, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.81% in the last 200 days.

On September 16, 2022, Stifel started tracking PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) recommending Buy. A report published by Cowen on September 23, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for PCT. Jefferies also rated PCT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 26, 2021. Alembic Global Advisors Initiated an Overweight rating on June 07, 2021, and assigned a price target of $30. Oppenheimer initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for PCT, as published in its report on May 24, 2021. ROTH Capital’s report from April 21, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $45 for PCT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT)

To gain a thorough understanding of PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -17.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and PCT is recording an average volume of 1.09M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.47%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.82%, with a loss of -12.65% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.29, showing growth from the present price of $8.08, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PCT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PureCycle Technologies Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 60.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PCT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PCT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PCT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 43.32%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 3,116,638 additional shares for a total stake of worth $83.21 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,310,571.

During the first quarter, Samlyn Capital LLC subtracted a -203,818 position in PCT. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 2.41 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 69.36%, now holding 5.89 million shares worth $47.56 million. PCT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 60.50% at present.