Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA)’s stock is trading at $1.23 at the moment marking a fall of -2.38% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -85.53% less than their 52-week high of $8.50, and 51.61% over their 52-week low of $0.81. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -9.02% below the high and +8.03% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, KTTA’s SMA-200 is $1.1845.

As an additional measure, we should look at the company’s price-to-sales ratio for the past year, which is 1198.58 at the moment. KTTA’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.57, resulting in an 0.72 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA): Earnings History

If we examine Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 3/30/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.07, beating the consensus of -$0.02. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.05, resulting in a -250.00% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 3/30/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.07 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.02. That was a difference of -$0.05 and a surprise of -250.00%.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 24.59% of shares. A total of 14 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 12.30% of its stock and 16.31% of its float.

Mar 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is K2 Principal Fund, L.P. holding total of 0.55 million shares that make 2.11% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.71 million.

The securities firm Citadel Advisors Llc holds 72937.0 shares of KTTA, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.28%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 94818.0.

An overview of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) traded 190,786 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.2180 and price change of +0.00. With the moving average of $1.2230 and a price change of +0.07, about 575,608 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, KTTA’s 100-day average volume is 373,720 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.1255 and a price change of +0.30.