Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) marked $38.66 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $40.30. While Marvell Technology Inc. has underperformed by -4.07%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MRVL fell by -39.06%, with highs and lows ranging from $93.85 to $39.20, whereas the simple moving average fell by -35.30% in the last 200 days.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

On October 11, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) to Overweight. A report published by Needham on October 11, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for MRVL. Exane BNP Paribas also rated MRVL shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $62 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 13, 2022. The Benchmark Company Initiated an Buy rating on July 22, 2022, and assigned a price target of $70. B. Riley Securities June 15, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for MRVL, as published in its report on June 15, 2022. Raymond James’s report from April 25, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $80 for MRVL shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL)

MRVL currently pays a dividend of $0.24 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 41.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Marvell Technology Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 10.12M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for MRVL stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.82%, with a loss of -17.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $74.16, showing growth from the present price of $38.66, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MRVL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Marvell Technology Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MRVL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MRVL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in MRVL has increased by 2.39% in the first quarter. The company now owns 115,282,861 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.95 billion, following the purchase of 2,695,344 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in MRVL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.27%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,430,196 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.76 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 64,365,759.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. added a 5,070,739 position in MRVL. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -4.89 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -13.39%, now holding 31.66 million shares worth $1.36 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its MRVL holdings by -15.49% and now holds 19.43 million MRVL shares valued at $833.85 million with the lessened -3.56 million shares during the period. MRVL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.90% at present.