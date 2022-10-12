The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) marked $40.24 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $40.88. While The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has underperformed by -1.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SMG fell by -72.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $180.43 to $40.21, whereas the simple moving average fell by -60.97% in the last 200 days.

On July 22, 2022, UBS Downgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) to Neutral. A report published by Wells Fargo on June 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for SMG. JP Morgan also Downgraded SMG shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $95 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 09, 2022. Truist June 08, 2022d the rating to Hold on June 08, 2022, and set its price target from $185 to $85. JP Morgan May 04, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for SMG, as published in its report on May 04, 2022. Stifel’s report from May 04, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $116 for SMG shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG)

SMG currently pays a dividend of $2.64 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -26.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -32.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 710.81K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SMG stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.46%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.18%, with a loss of -12.37% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $79.50, showing growth from the present price of $40.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SMG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 68.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SMG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SMG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment’s position in SMG has decreased by -1.51% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,051,253 shares of the stock, with a value of $215.94 million, following the sale of -77,358 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in SMG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.16%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 47,492 additional shares for a total stake of worth $177.5 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,152,050.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -38,769 position in SMG. EARNEST Partners LLC purchased an additional 0.63 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 46.44%, now holding 2.0 million shares worth $85.37 million. At the end of the first quarter, First Eagle Investment Management increased its SMG holdings by 0.23% and now holds 1.76 million SMG shares valued at $75.24 million with the added 3999.0 shares during the period. SMG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 68.30% at present.