A share of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) closed at $4.52 per share on Tuesday, down from $4.81 day before. While Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has underperformed by -6.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, INVZ fell by -7.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.03 to $2.89, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.59% in the last 200 days.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

On September 28, 2022, Berenberg started tracking Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) recommending Buy. A report published by JP Morgan on September 20, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for INVZ. Goldman also Upgraded INVZ shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 17, 2021. Berenberg Initiated an Buy rating on May 25, 2021, and assigned a price target of $13. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for INVZ, as published in its report on May 19, 2021. Goldman’s report from April 19, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $11 for INVZ shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating.

Analysis of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 80.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -41.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and INVZ is registering an average volume of 1.80M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.43%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.57%, with a loss of -15.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.50, showing growth from the present price of $4.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether INVZ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Innoviz Technologies Ltd. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.24%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 47.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in INVZ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in INVZ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Antara Capital LP’s position in INVZ has increased by 3.20% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,985,840 shares of the stock, with a value of $57.24 million, following the purchase of 340,443 additional shares during the last quarter. FifthDelta Ltd. made another increased to its shares in INVZ during the first quarter, upping its stake by 100.59%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 3,621,230 additional shares for a total stake of worth $37.62 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,221,358.

During the first quarter, Cowen & Co. LLC added a 1,388,065 position in INVZ. Excellence Investments Ltd. purchased an additional 3.96 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5,589.88%, now holding 4.03 million shares worth $20.98 million. At the end of the first quarter, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis increased its INVZ holdings by 1.60% and now holds 2.83 million INVZ shares valued at $14.74 million with the added 44669.0 shares during the period. INVZ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 47.10% at present.